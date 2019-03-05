Playing for Paws animal rescue fundraiser March 9

Playing for Paws 6th annual animal rescue fundraiser will take place on Saturday, March 9, at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., in Stratford, from 6:30-11 p.m.

There will be live music, food, raffles and dancing.

Tickets can be purchased online only at playing4paws2019.evenbrite.com. Ages 12 and over. No tickets sales will be at the door and tickets are non-refundable.

Cost is $45 and includes entrance to the event and buffet dinner. Cash bar.

All proceeds will be divided between Animals in Distress, Project Precious Rescue, Thank Dog Rescue and Stratford Cat Project; 50/50 raffle proceeds will to the the Trumbull Animal Group (TAG).

For more information contact miafanali@gmail.com.