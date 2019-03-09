‘Gardening with Nature’ presentation

The Nichols Garden Club meeting will take place at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 12.

Renee Marsh, a certified advanced master gardener, will present Gardening with Nature, which will cover simple techniques for building healthy soil, choosing plants that will thrive in your garden, and managing insects, pests, and diseases without chemicals.

The presentation will be held at the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) house, 1773 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull.

Non-members interested in learning about this topic or about the Nichols Garden Club are welcome to attend this free event and should contact the club at nicholsgarden@gmail.com or call 203-590-2232 in advance to plan for seating.