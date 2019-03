Jeter is a 4-year-old neutered cat. “He is such a sweetheart we can’t believe no one has adopted him. This big boy is low key and would make a great companion for anyone. He has lived with a cat and dog,” according to shelter staff.

Come visit Jeter and fall in love. He is at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road.

Call the shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information.