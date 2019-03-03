Schools closed Monday, parking ban in effect

Town school are closed Monday and First Selectman Vicki Tesoro has declared a parking ban in town from Sunday night through the duration of the storm and cleanup efforts. All vehicles must be moved off town roads to allow plows to clear streets.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will continue through the night, with 5-9 inches of snow expected before the storm tapers off around 7 a.m. Overnight temperatures are expected to be about 30 degrees.

Monday will start off cloudy before clearing in the late morning. High temperatures are expected to be near 40 degrees.