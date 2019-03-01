Author, former journalist tapped for seat on Ethics Commission

Award-winning author and business writer Charles Slack is First Selectman Vicki Tesoro’s pick to fill the vacancy on the Ethics Commission. Former commissioner William Brown resigned from the commission last month after Tesoro’s first nominee, Quinnipiac Professor and former 134th District state House of Representatives candidate Sujata Gadjar-Wilcox, had her nomination rejected in an acrimonious, party-line vote.

Slack a B.A. in English from Harvard and is a volunteer judge for the Trumbull High “We The People” team. He has written four non-fiction books, including the 2015 work, Liberty’s First Crisis, about the Sedition Act of 1798. The law essentially made it illegal to criticize the government. The law was allowed to expire in 1800.

Slack has also won a 2005 Connecticut State Book Award for Biography for his book, Hetty: The Genius and Madness of America’s First Female Tycoon. His book Noble Obsession was named one of 2002’s 25 Books to Remember by the New York Public Library and Blue Fairways was a finalist for the U.S. Golf Association’s International Book Award.

In addition to writing books, Slack also is a former journalist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Chattanooga Times and was executive director of financial content for Time Inc. Content Solutions.

The Town Council is expected to vote on Slack’s nomination at its meeting Monday. The vote requires a “2/3″majority.