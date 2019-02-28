Colby needs a home

Colby is an adorable, affectionate, mostly orange and white male neutered cat, about 2-3-years-old. He may be slightly shy at first, but comes around. He loves attention, is healthy, playful, and mellow. He is a real sweetheart.

Colby lived with other cats, so may be happiest in a home with another cat.

Colby is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.