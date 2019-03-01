Movie Menu: Hugo, American Sniper, Tootsie and more

With the Oscars finished for another year, we can take one last look at past winners and nominees.

Here’s what’s showing this weekend on broadcast and cable television.

Friday, March 1

The Hours (2002)

Nicole Kidman was named Best Actress for playing author Virginia Woolf in this moving translation of Michael Cunningham’s novel.

6 p.m., Flix

Hugo (2011)

Martin Scorcese was back in the Oscar race for Best Picture and Director for this delightful 3-D interpretation of Brian Selznick’s book.

8 p.m., TCM

The Age of Innocence (1993)

Martin Scorcese was nominated for writing this detailed adaptation of Edith Wharton’s novel about New York City society in the 19th century.

10:15 p.m., TCM

Saturday, March 2

The Natural (1984)

Glenn Close, an Oscar nominee this year for The Wife, was a Best Supporting Actress nominee for this moving adaptation of Bernard Malamud’s novel about baseball.

9:30 a.m., Sundance

American Sniper (2014)

Bradley Cooper, a nominee this year for A Star is Born, was Oscar nominated as well for playing Chris Kyle in Clint Eastwood’s examination of the aftermath of military service.

2:45 p.m., TNT

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Steven Spielberg received a Best Director nomination for his thrilling look at the possibilities of aliens from other places visiting our planet.

5:30 p.m., TCM

The Fugitive (1998)

Tommy Lee Jones won an Oscar for this thrilling adaptation of the television series about a man searching for truth in the murder of his wife.

5:30 p.m., AMC

Tootsie (1982)

Jessica Lange won an Oscar for her supporting role in this delightful comedy from Sydney Pollack that was a nominee for Best Picture, Director and Actor (Dustin Hoffman).

8 p.m., TCM

Victor/Victoria (1982)

Julie Andrews received a well-deserved Oscar nomination for playing a woman who pretends to be a man who pretends to be a woman.

10:15 p.m., TCM

Sunday, March 3

The Untouchables (1987)

Sean Connery won an Oscar for this exciting rendition of the famed television show of the 1950s about organized crime during prohibition.

2:30 p.m., BBC

