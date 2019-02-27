School News

Frenchtown School

The Kindness Club continues our #Unselfie movement. We have decided to spread UNSELFISH behavior in our school. We have a large Bulletin Board in the main lobby titled: #UNSELFIE. Students who exhibit unselfish behaviors – thinking of others before themselves – can join our bulletin board by being nominated by a staff member.

Student Council is sponsoring a Wacky Wardrobe Day on Friday, March 1, in celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Come and join us and show your support for Frenchtown. Mothers always welcome as well. Next meeting at InSports is on Wednesday, March 6.

The Frenchtown Fathers’ Club next Movie Day will be on March 10, for Captain Marvel. Come to an exclusive showing for Frenchtown and Jane Ryan families at Bow Tie Cinemas in Trumbull. Enjoy the renovated theaters with a before hours showing, with the concessions open. Send in your flyer and payment by Wednesday March 6. We’ve made it even easier and you can also pay and reserve your tickets and concessions on MySchoolAnywhere. Fathers’ Club representatives will be there at 9:30 a.m., to check people in (tickets are not sent home) with the movie starting at 10 a.m.

Our 5th graders will share their inventions at the Invention Convention on Wednesday, March 13.

Thursday, March 14, will be an early dismissal at 1 p.m., for afternoon and evening conferences. Information will be sent home soon. No lunch will be served.

Spring photos will be on Tuesday, March 19. More information will be sent home. Payment is not due until you receive the photos and opt to purchase them.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club on Friday, March 22, for Frenchtown Fathers Club March Madness Night at InSports. For $20, your children will have access (and instructors) at the inflatables as well as pizza and drinks. Parents can attend at no charge and enjoy the NCAA games on the big screen. The Game On Grill will be open as well. Reservations must be made by Monday March 18, using the form or in the MySchoolAnywhere store. We are limited to the first 100 children that are signed up.

Kindergarten Orientation for parents of incoming kindergarten students who have been registered for the 2019-2020 school year will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 9 a.m. Letters will be sent home soon.

The next PTA meeting will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m. More information will be sent home.

Save the ‘new’ date. The Multicultural Dinner will be held on Friday, March 29. Flyers will be sent out soon.

Grade 3 and 4 students have been invited to apply to the Barnum Festival’s Tom Thumb and Lavinia Warren contest to represent Frenchtown. Applications were sent home and are due back to Frenchtown no later than April 3.

Weekly drop-in roller skating

Drop-in roller skating will continue at Middlebrook Elementary School, 220 Middlebrook Ave., on Friday afternoons from 4:30-6 p.m, through Friday, April 26.

Residents are invited to come and roller skate in the gymnasium. Roller skates are limited in number and only children’s sizes. For ages 5 and up. Residents must bring picture ID with proof of residency.

No instruction is provided. Program will not take place during school cancellations, early dismissals, or school holidays.