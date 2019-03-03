Middlebrook Elementary PTA awarded grant

National PTA has awarded Middlebrook Elementary PTA with a $1,000 grant to host a Digital Families Community event at their school on Tuesday, March 19. During the event, families will have honest conversations about important issues, including digital literacy, safety and citizenship.

Middlebrook Elementary PTA is one of 200 local PTAs nationwide selected to receive a grant through the PTA Connected initiative, which works to empower parents and families with resources and research to equip them to be safer online. The grant recognizes Middlebrook Elementary PTA’s leadership and commitment to setting technology ground rules as more kids go digital.

“Our goal is for parents and students to have an open, evolving conversation about how to make positive, safe decisions when using digital tools,” said Jim Accomando, National PTA. “We want parents and families to be able to take charge of their digital life and feel empowered to make smarter decisions about accessing information for good use.”

Elementary schools and parents should approach the use of digital technology in learning using a balanced approach. Mrs. Frillici, Principal of Middlebrook School, encourages teachers and parents to be “digital role models”, help students “find balance in screen time” and “be informed of the opportunities in our digital world, while helping to reduce the risks.”

For information about PTA Connected, visit PTA.org/Connected