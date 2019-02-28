Winter Guard International takes place March 2

Winter Guard International (WGI) Regional event will take place at Trumbull High School on Saturday, March 2.

WGI Sport of the Arts brings together youth nationwide for extraordinary performance and competition. It centers on providing a venue for young people to pursue excellence in both performance and competition through nationwide color guard, indoor percussion, and winds regional competitive events.

The Trumbull Percussion Regional brings the top percussion ensembles in the region together in the spirit of camaraderie through competition.

Ticket information is available online at wgi.org. Pricing is as follows:

Preliminaries, $15; finals, $18; combination package, $28

For a full list of participating schools, visit: wgi.org/current-entries/

The Trumbull Percussion Regional is a qualifying event for the 2019 WGI World Championships held in Dayton, OH in April. For more information, visit wgi.org or on Facebook (@wgisportofthearts), Twitter (@wgitweets), and Instagram (@wgisportofthearts).