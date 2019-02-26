Boys basketball: Ridgefield defeats Trumbull in FCIAC semifinals

No. 5 Ridgefield started on fire and held on down the stretch, beating No. 1 Trumbull 73-66 in the FCIAC semifinals played at Wilton Field House on Tuesday night.

The Tigers, the 2017 champions, will take on No. 3 Danbury, the 2018 champions, in the championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Field House.

Ridgefield used a 15-2 run to take an eight-point lead after one quarter.

Trumbull would claw back, but never get closer than six points.

The Ridgefield defense locked down Trumbull’s two leading scorers, with James St. Pierre holding down Timmond Williams and Chris Knachel covering Chris Brown.

Brown finished with 14 points and Williams 17, both below their season averages.

Knachel also knocked down four big free throws in the fourth quarter, as Trumbull was attempting its comeback. The junior forward finished with 20 points.

RIDGEFIELD 73, TRUMBULL 66

Ridgefield (16-6)

James St. Pierre 7 5-5 23; Chris Knachel 7 6-8 20; Cameron Andry 0 0-0 0; Nick Hall 0 0-0 0; John Briody 3 0-0 9; Matt DeLuca 6 2-2 14; Luke McGarrity 2 2-2 7; Joe Misurelli 0 0-0 0

Totals: 25 15-17 73

Trumbull (18-4)

Mileeq Green 5 2-2 14; Chris Brown 7 0-0 14; Timmond Williams 2 11-14 15; Evan Gutowski 4 2-4 10; Quentar Taylor 4 1-2 9; Jack Therriault 0 0-0 0; Lance Walsh 1 0-0 2

Totals: 24 16-21 66

Scoring by Quarters

Ridgefield 19 13 14 27–73

Trumbull 11 13 16 26–66

3-Point field goals: R—St. Pierre 3, McGarrity, Briody 3. T—Green 2

Fouled out: R—DeLuca; T—Williams, Taylor