Girls basketball: Trumbull High advances in Class LL

Trumbull High opened Class LL state tournament play with a 62-37 victory over New Canaan on Tuesday night.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s third-seeded Eagles improved to 19-3 overall. They will host No. 19 Stamford High (13-8) in the second round in Friday at 7.

“We had a balanced team effort and contributions from all 13 girls who played in the game,” Tobitsch said.

Allie Palmieri made four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points.

Sarah Stolze scored 11 points and Krystina Schueler 9.

TRUMBULL 62, NEW CANAAN 37

Trumbull (19-3)

Emma Gentry 1 0-0 2; Meghan Lesko 2 0-0 4; Emi Roberto 2 0-0 4; Maeve Hampford 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 4 1-2 9; Jenna DeSabella 1 0-0 3; Sarah Stolze 5 0-0 11; Amanda Ruchalski 0 0-0 0; Gianna Ghitsa 0 1-2 1; Allie Palmieri 9 4-7 26; Julia Lindwall 0 0-0 0; Grace Lesko 1 0-0 2

Team Totals: 25 6-11 62

New Canaan (7-14)

Emily Shizari 1 1-2 3; Catherine Bopp 1 0-2 2; Olivia West 0 0-0 0; Riana Afshar 3 1-7 7; Katie Dunn 1 1-4 3; Kearney McKiernan 1 0-0 2; Quinn McKiernan 1 0-0 2; Katherine Lisecky 0 0-0 0; Meghan Driscoll 0 0-0 0; Emma Gibbons 0 0-0 0; Jane Charlton 6 5-10 17; Caity Blair 0 0-0 0; Liz DeMarino 0 1-2 1

Team Totals: 14 9-27 37

Scoring by Quarters

Trumbull: 14 17 16 15 – 62

NC 10 9 15 3 – 37

3-Pointers Made: Trumbull: Jenna DeSabella-1; Sarah Stolze-1; Allie Palmieri-4