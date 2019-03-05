Ash Wednesday services and other religious news

Ash Wednesday services

The Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, in Trumbull, offers six opportunities to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday, March 6.

7:30 a.m. — Mass with ashes

10 a.m. — Liturgy of the Word and ashes

12:10 p.m. — Liturgy of the Word and ashes

3 p.m. — Liturgy of the Word and ashes

5:30 p.m. — Mass with ashes

7:30 p.m. — Mass with Choir and ashes

We look forward to welcoming you to our Liturgies in the McClinch Family Center, as work continues on the Christ on the Center project to beautify the sanctuary of our church.

Why the ashes? The Meaning of Ash Wednesday: Ashes were used as a sign of repentance in the Old Testament.

Ashes are a public sign of our intent to die to our worldly desires and live in Christ.

Ashes also symbolize grief, in this case, grief for our sins.

As our foreheads are being marked, the priest says: “Remember that you are dust and unto dust you shall return.”

The ashes come from the blessed palms used in the Palm Sunday celebration of the previous year.

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena welcomes anyone who is new to our area, anyone who is searching for the truth, or anyone who is looking for a spiritual home.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner

Corned beef and cabbage dinner event will take place at St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull, on Saturday, March 16, from 6:30-10:00 p.m. There will be entertainment by well-known Irish songwriter and guitarist, Paul Pender and Deidre McMorrow, fiddler, playing and singing traditional Irish and Celtic music. Cost is $25 per person. Sponsored by the Women of St. Stephen. For reservations call Mary at 203-452-8333 or Doris at 203-261-9778.

Luncheon and Floral Design program

On Thursday, March 21, at noon, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their monthly luncheon at the church, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Luncheon at noon; program begins at 1:15 p.m., featuring Trish Manfredi speaking on Snipped – Floral Design Challenge. Cost is $7.50 or bring your favorite covered dish to share. Contact the church for reservations at 203-374-8822.

Bereavement support group

For anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, will meet at St. Stephen’s Parish, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. A series of 10 weekly meetings with experienced counselors will begin on Thursday, March 21, from 4- 5:30 p.m. Registration required in advance. For information call the parish office at 203-268-6217.