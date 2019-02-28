Bulky waste pick-up program begins April 1

Trumbull’s bulky waste pick-up program begins on Monday, April 1, and will continue through the end of September. Pick-ups will be scheduled on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and are by appointment only.

The town will begin taking appointments on Friday, March 1. Call early for an appointment at 203-452-5070 or 203-452-5071. Available appointments fill up quickly.

Have all your waste disposal items at the curb in an orderly fashion by 7 a.m., on the date of your appointment. Your items must be easily accessible to town equipment and personnel.

This is a service which hauls things that you cannot otherwise dispose of yourself. Each residence will receive only one pick-up per household per year, and there is no charge for the service.

Acceptable items include: Sofas, chairs, refrigerators (doors removed), rugs, rug pads, mattresses, dishwashers, washing machines, gas grills, lawn mowers, bicycles, and branches/brush. Branches, brush and metal do not need to be tied, but they must be cut to 4’ lengths and stacked neatly at the curb. Metal, brush and wood must be separated into their own respective piles. The maximum amount of brush and branches that will be picked up is equal to the size of a cord of wood, which is 4’ x 4’ x 8’.

Unacceptable materials — Do not put out

– Bags and/or boxes will not be picked up.

– Household trash, hazardous materials like oil based paint. (There is a town-wide Household Hazardous Waste Day every year; watch for notices), motor oil, and pesticides.

– Recyclable materials; Blue bin stuff.

– Demolition materials like ceramic tile, toilets, asphalt shingles, sheetrock, insulation, concrete or stone (tickets must be purchased at the Highway Department to dispose of these items. Each ticket is $12 and will cover 125 lbs.)

– Vehicles (no automobile parts) or tires

– Propane tanks

– Explosives

– Dead animals

– Pieces of wood or metal that are over four feet (4’) long, or greater than 6″ in diameter.

If your discard pile is a disorderly, thrown together “mess”, or is inaccessible, you will be bypassed, and you will forfeit your opportunity for this year.

Call the Highway Department at 203-452-5070 if you have any questions.