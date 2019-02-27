Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library
Monday-Thursday, 9-8
Friday and Saturday, 9-5
Sunday, 1-5
203-452-5197
trumbullct-library.org
Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch
Monday and Wednesday, 10-8
Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5
Saturday, 10-2
203-452-5196
Keltic Kick Music performance — Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m. Back by popular demand, our favorite Irish music band is back. Registration suggested.
Mindful Meditation — Monday, March 4, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Register for a session that works best for you.
Advanced Email: Beyond the Basics — Wednesday, March 6, 2:30 p.m. For people who already send and receive email. Registration required.
Children’s
Indoor Winter Picnic — All ages. Friday, March 1, 11 a.m. Pack your lunch and have a picnic at the library. Nothing with peanuts please. Details online. Registration suggested.
Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesdays, March 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trumbull High School sophomores, Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan will be available to provide homework help. Drop-in.
Teens
Chocolate Make and Take — For teens aged 13+. Monday, March 4, 4:30 p.m. Join licensed chocolatier, Kim Larkin for a fun and delicious chocolate program. Details online. Registration required
Fairchild-Nichols Branch
Creators’ Corner 3D Printer Exploration — Ages 8 and up. Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday,, March 4, 4-6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 6, 4:30-6 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with construction kits. Drop-in.
Fairchild Crochet Workshop, the Basics — Ages. 12 and up. Mondays, March 4, 11, 18, and 25, 5:30 p.m. This workshop teaches beginner level crocheting. Registration required.
Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Wednesday, March 6, 2:30-4:15 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop-in.
Fairchild Children’s
Butterflies — Ages 1-2, Monday, March 4, 11 a.m. Movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Drop-in.
Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, March 5, 10:30 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids moving. Drop-in.
Robert the Guitar Guy — Preschool ages welcome. Thursday, March 7, 10:15 a.m. Sing, jump and clap to nursery rhymes and movie songs with Robert. Drop-in.
Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online.