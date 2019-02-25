Father found not guilty in Trumbull birthday party fracas

A Bridgeport man was found not guilty Friday of charges that he assaulted his daughter and pointed a gun at her boyfriend while attending his granddaughter’s birthday party in Trumbull.

Following a week-long trial before Superior Court Judge William Holden, the judge found Jack Fernandes not guilty of first-degree threatening, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

“The judge carefully examined all the evidence before rendering the appropriate verdict,” said Fernandes’ lawyer, Lawrence Merly.

On Oct. 29, 2017, police said the 47-year-old Fernandes was attending as birthday party for his 3-year-old granddaughter on Old Hollow Road in Trumbull when he became angry with his daughter because he believed she didn’t appreciate him paying expenses for her and that she was disrespectful to her stepmother.

“Fernandes punched his daughter in the face, at which point her boyfriend stood up and stepped between the father and daughter to intervene,” said Trumbull police Lt. Doug Smith. “Fernandez reportedly then drew a handgun, pointed it at his daughter’s boyfriends face and threatened to shoot him.”

Family members intervened and separated the parties, but Fernandes managed to strike his daughter twice more, Smith said.