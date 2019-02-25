Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Feb. 22, has Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) with a three-point first-place lead over Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke).

Rich Schwam bowled the high individual scratch game of 242 and the three game scratch series of 634.

Tony Cornell bowled the high individual game with handicap of 281 and John Campbell bowled the series with handicap of 725.

The league’s individual season-high average is held by Rich Schwam at 202.28.

Bob Beck is at 195.29 and John Verdeschi is at 193.45.