NCAA wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone captures Lower Midwest Regional

Wartburg College senior Cross Cannone out of Trumbull extended his winning streak to 61 matches by winning the 157-pound weight class title at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional at Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday.

The top seed, Cannone won his first match, 16-0 over Carson Rhoads of Buena Vista.

The Regional champ at 149 pounds as a junior, Cannone next increased his all-time team lead to 35 with a tech fall win over Jared Nickman of Nebraska Wesleyan.

In the semifinals, Cannone faced No. 9 nationally ranked Cole Erickson of Coe College and won 3-2.

In the finals, Cannone defeated No. 5 nationally ranked Brandon Murray of Loras College.

Cannone (27-0) will lead the Knights as the No 1 seed at the NCAA National Championship in Roanoke (Va.) from March 8-9.