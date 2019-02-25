Fire destroys Trumbull home

Minor injuries were reported after a fire damaged a home late Friday night, according to officials on Saturday.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, Trumbull Center, Nichols and Long Hill fire departments in town were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Sylvan Avenue at the end of the dead-end road. The first unit on scene confirmed the home was heavily involved in fire.

“Thankfully all of the occupants were confirmed to be out of the home safely,” officials said.

Fire Chief Richard Gregory, of the Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company, said only minor injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

“Fire crews worked tirelessly to get the fire under control within an hour,” he said.

Gregory said the fire ruined the residence and the American Red Cross responded to help in relocation efforts. The last remaining fire units cleared from the home just before 3 a.m. Saturday