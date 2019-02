Trumbull High’s Travis Longo took second, Joe Palmieri placed fourth, and Matt Ryan was fifth at the State Open Wrestling Championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

Longo lost a 3-2 decision to top-seeded Elijah Cyr from Middletown in the 113-pound final.

At 182 pounds, Palmieri lost to No. 1 seed Jacob Commander from New London 9-4.

Ryan won a 12-1 major decision over No. 10 seed Cole Dirico from Ledyard, in his 138-pound bout.