State Open: Trumbull’s Matt Ryan to wrestle in consolation finals

Trumbull High’s Matt Ryan defeated Quinn Moynihan from Xavier to advance to the State Open consolation round finals in the 138-pound weight class this afternoon at New Haven’s Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Ryan, seeded eighth, got the takedown off the opening whistle. The senior added three back points with 23 seconds remaining in the one-minute first period and earned the victory at the 53-second mark.

Opposite Ryan in the bout for third place will be Ledyard’s Cole Dirico, who topped Waterford’s Eric Zane 6-2 in his semi.