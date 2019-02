Trumbull High’s second-seeded Travis Longo will meet top-seeded Elijah Cyr from Middletown for the State Open wrestling 113-pound class championship this afternoon at New Haven’s Floyd Little Athletic Center.

A senior, Longo used three takedowns, an escape, a two-point near fall and a three-point near fall to defeat No. 3 seed Mike Charron from Killingly, 12-1 in his semifinal.

Cyr defeated No. 5 seed Drew Currier from Hall High-West Hartford, 3-1, in his semifinal.