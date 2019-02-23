Trumbull’s Joe Palmieri shocks top seed at State Open

Trumbull High’s Joe Palmieri upset top-seeded Jacob Commander from New London in the State Open wrestling quarterfinals in New Haven on Friday night.

Palmieri posted a 9-7 victory over the Class L 182-pound champion.

Seeded eighth after placing second in Class LL, Palmieri will meet No. 4 seed Matt Cronin from Nonnewaug in today’s championship semifinal round that gets under way at 12:15. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

The Eagles’ Travis Longo, the second seed at 113 pounds, will meet No. 3 seed Mike Charron from Killingly in the semifinals.

Longo won his first two bouts, 18-3 and 12-0, to advance.

The finals are scheduled for 4:30.