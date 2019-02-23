Volunteer fire departments respond to structure fires

It has been a busy two days for your volunteer firefighters with numerous calls including two structure fires within 24 hours, according to Long Hill Fire Department on Facebook.

Just after 10 p.m., Friday night, Trumbull Center along with Nichols and Long Hill were dispatched to a possible structure fire. First arriving units confirmed a home heavily involved in fire. Thankfully all of the occupants were confirmed to be out of the home safely.

The last remaining fire units cleared the scene just before 3a this morning.

Proudly Serving since 1921!