On Exhibit: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Solo exhibit opening reception, Feb. 21, 5:30-7 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach, Milford. Photographic artist J.T. Liss. Artist talk and digital art workshop, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. On view Feb. 21-24. Tickets: $10 for Sunday only. Info: milfordarts.org.

ART CENTERS

Carriage Barn Art Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Info: silvermineart.org.

Fractured: Photographs by Spencer Platt, through March 2, Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org or 203-438-8863.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Info: milfordarts.org.

Abstraction Exhibition 2019, through March 2, Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

MUSEUMS

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. How Art Changed the Prison — the Work of the CPA Prison Arts Program, through May 27. Harmony Hammond: Material Witness — Five Decades of Art, March 3 through Sept. 15. Info: Info: aldrichart.org or 203-438-4519 aldrichart.org.

The Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. Masterpieces from the Museum of Cartoon Art, through April 20. Buried Treasures of the Silk Road, through June 2. Info: brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discouverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show, Feb. 28 through April 28, Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Opening reception Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

A French Affair: Drawings and Paintings from The Horvitz Collection, through March 29, Fairfield University Art Museum, 200 Barlow Rd., Fairfield. Info: fairfield.edu/museum.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury; 203-778-8337; danburyrail.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

History Is…, through Sept. 7, 2019, Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

LIBRARIES

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Whoo?, through March 3, New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Owls, in all their majestic and sometimes mystical glory, are the sole subjects of the exhibition Whoo? which features the work of Karen Kent. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Roadside Attractions, through February, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Scott D. Lewis’s photography will be displayed. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Joanne Gray’s Salt Water Fish Rubbings, through Feb. 25, Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: darienlibrary.org.

Illumination to Illustration: Art of the Book, through May 5, Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

George Bilau exhibit, March 1-April 30, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

HISTORICAL

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org. The History of Westport in 100 Objects, through April 2019, a year-long exhibit showcasing the history of the town over a few hundred years from first settlement to the present. Remembered: The History of African Americans in Westport exhibit, through June 2019. Share Your Immigration Story, through June 30. Liberty To Set Down: Migrants & Immigrants in Westport Connecticut, through July 31.

The New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. A New Deal for the Arts: A New Deal for the Arts: The Federal Art Project Era 1933-1943. The exhibit includes large scale works by Justin Gruelle, George Avison, Liacita Gregg, Clifton Meek, Ralph Nelson and Ernest Albert, Jr., as well as documents, works on paper, posters, and historical information. Also included are photographs of numerous important murals that have been lost or destroyed. The exhibit runs through March 30 and is free to members. A talk with Jeff Urbin, Education Specialist, FDR Presidential Library, on March 3, 4-5 p.m. Pedro E. Guerrero: The Photographer of Mid-Century New Canaan extended through March 30. Info: nchistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk, lockwoodmathewsmansion.org, 203-838-9799.

Tools of a Shameful Trade, a small exhibition of slavery artifacts, on display through February, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

NATURE/SCIENCE

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

Art After Dark: A Bluegrass Evening with the Leathermen, March 14, 6-8 p.m., Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Tickets $35-$40. After hours viewing of Medieval to Medal exhibition. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Photography exhibit, March 1, 6-8 p.m., Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd., Darien. Lynn Byrne photography. Info: dariennaturecenter.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: 203-432-5050 or peabody.yale.edu.

GALLERIES

Migrating Colors exhibit, through May 10, Maritime Garage Gallery, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-831-9063, norwalkpark.org/public-art.

Fluid Terrain, through March 13, Flinn Gallery, Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Nature-inspired exhibition. Info: flinngallery.com/fluid-terrain.

Collective Action Archive: Redux exhibition, through Sept. 8, Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St., Stamford. Info: franklinstreetworks.org.

Color in Winter Art Show & Sale, through March 29, Newtown Municipal Center, Fairfield Hills Campus, 3 Primrose St., Newtown. Artists reception Feb. 27, 3-4:40 p.m. Info: scanart.org.

Celebrating Life Through Art, through Feb. 28, Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. The exhibit features works by Annette Voreyer of Greenwich. Info: gearygallery.com.

Cabell Molina exhibit, through April 1, Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. Info: newtonroux.com.

Lock Works, through Feb. 24, Stamford Loft Artists Gallery, 575 Pacific St., Stamford. Original museum artifacts inspired by Stamford Museum and Nature Center’s collection of antique Yale and Towne locks and keys. Info: loftartists.org.

Nature, through March 3, Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: call 203-246-9065.

Mindscapes, through Feb. 27, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield and Touch of Sedona, 452 Main St., Ridgefield. The exhibit is organized by Ridgefield Art on Main.

Variations, through Feb. 28, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Features art by Ellen Gordon. Info: ellensgordon.com.

4 Visions, through Feb. 28, Government Center, 10th Floor, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. The exhibit features photography by Jean-Marc Bara, Carol Battin, Christine Irvin and Gregory Presley.

Oriented in Color, through Feb. 28, Rockwell Art & Framing, 151 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Features paintings by Carole DeNigris. Info: rockwellartandframing.com.

Neither here nor there (or And), through March 3, Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Info: wcsu.edu/svpa/events.

Artists Invite Artists, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Artists reception, March 10, 3-5 p.m. Info: artplacegallery.org.