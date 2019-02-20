Bill of Fairs: Hikes and nature programs

Paint and Sip, Feb. 21, 6:30-9 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Tickets $45. Info: rowaytonarts.org/registration.

Winter Walk in the Woods, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Audubon Society Center, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Track prints and look for signs of what the animals are doing in the winter. All ages (no strollers). Tickets $5 members, $10 nonmembers. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Maple Sugar Day, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Greenwich Land Trust, 370 Round Hill Rd., Greenwich. Cost: $10; $20 member families; $30 nonmember families. Info: gltrust.org, 203-629-2151.

Kaycee Farm Sugar Shack trip, March 9, 10 a.m., meet at Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Free. Info: ansonianaturecenter.org, 203-736-1053.

Naturalists at Shepaug Dam with Birds of Prey, Saturdays through March 9, 10 a.m.-noon, 2150 River Rd., Southbury. Naturalists from the CT Audubon Society Center at Fairfield will be at the Shepaug Dam Bald Eagles viewing site with Birds of Prey presentations featuring some of the center’s raptor residents. Free. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Owl Prowl: Raptor Woods Hike, March 22, 6 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Fee: $3. Ages 9 and up. Info: ansonianaturecenter.org, 203-736-1053.

Beautiful Birdhouses, March 23, 1:30 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Children ages 8 and up and adults paint birdhouses. For children. Fee: $6. Info: ansonianaturecenter.org, 203-736-1053.

Irish Family History Day, March 24, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Gaelic-American Club Inc., 74 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: fegenealogy.org/.

McKinley School Carnival, April 26, 6-10 p.m.,April 27, 1-10 p.m., and April 28, 1-5 p.m., Jennings Beach parking lot, 880 S Benson Rd., Fairfield.