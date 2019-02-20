Men’s lacrosse: Jake Bova notches hat trick in Post University’s win

Springfield, Ma. – Junior Jake Bova from Trumbull and senior Sean Olsen (Old Bridge, N.J.) each scored three goals as the Post University men’s lacrosse team scored seven unanswered goals to beat American International College, 11-4 in the team’s first game of the season on Tuesday afternoon.

After AIC took a 1-0 lead at the 10:10 mark of the first period, the Eagles answered back immediately with a goal from sophomore Carlos Chacua (Norwalk) at 9:43 to tie the game up.

Bova then took a pass from Olsen and put the ball past goalkeeper Stephen Stratton to give the Eagles its first lead of the game at 2-1 with 6:53 remaining.

The Yellow Jackets would tie the game up less than a minute later, but Olsen put in his first goal at 4:33 in to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead after none.

Junior Corey Auten (Stratford) gave Post a two goal lead at the 12:30 mark on another assist from Olsen, before Jason Vickery and Rusty Stone scored at 10:18 and 8:15, respectively for AIC to tie the game at 4-4.

It would be the last Post heard from AIC, as the Eagles rattled off seven goals, including back-to-back goals from sophomore Mark Colella (Goshen, N.Y.), closing out the scoring in the second and opening up the scoring in the third.

Colella also assisted on a goal from classmate Justin Nogueira (Southington) goal in the third at the 1:15 mark to give Post the 7-4 lead heading into the fourth.

In the fourth, Bova scored back to back goals of his own at 13:52 and 10:52, before Olsen closed out the game with goals at 5:47 and 1:03. Colella assisted on one of Bova’s and Olsen’s goals in the fourth.

Colella finished with two goals and three assists and Olsen added two assists to his hat trick.

Junior Manuele D’Alessio (Mount Laurel, N.J.) had 13 saves in net for the Eagles.

The Eagles just edged AIC in shots, 37-36, putting 23 of them on goal.

Up next, the Eagles take on Saint Rose on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. in Albany, N.Y.

