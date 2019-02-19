Calvary hosts Lego 500 Saturday

Children in kindergarten through fifth grade may build and race a Lego car at the second annual Lego 500 Saturday at Calvary Evangelical Free Church.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also includes crafts and other family-friendly activities, plus free hot dogs, coffee and cotton candy.

“This was a brand new event last year, and everybody had a great time,” said Jim Taylor, director of students/kids life at the church. “The turnout was great, there were about 100 children and their families.”

The races are run similar to a Boy Scout Pinewood Derby, on a track that features an electronic timer to determine winners. Each entrant will receive a kit that includes basic car components such as wheels and axles. The car builders can then rummage through bins of extra parts to craft the most unique and creative racers possible, Taylor said.

Races will be contested in two groups, K-2 from 10 a.m. to noon, and grades 3-5 from noon to 2 p.m. These categories are not strictly enforced, though, and siblings of differing ages can race together.

Each entrant will get to race their car twice in a series of heat races, which will winnow the field down to 18 semifinalists. From the 18 semifinalists the top six finishers will compete in a final race to determine the podium positions. Racers and their families are welcome to have hot dogs and other snacks and drinks and participate in the other activities during the down time between heat races, Taylor said.