Rescheduled Oscars program with Joe Meyers

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is hosting a free Academy Awards program on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. This program was originally set for Tuesday, Feb. 12, but canceled due to inclement weather.

Connecticut Post entertainment editor and movie reviewer Joe Meyers will lead a discussion on the 2019 Oscar nominated films.

The program will include video clips of the nominees for best picture, as well as, discussion and Q&A. Participants can cast a ballot for their own picks for major Oscar categories for a chance to win movie theater

The 91st Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live in the U.S. by ABC, as well as in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide on

Sunday, Feb. 24. Oscar nominations for 2019 were announced on Jan. 22.

This event is free and open to the public. Drop in.