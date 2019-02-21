Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

All About Cruises — Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. Presented by Katie Relkin, founder of JourneyBusters.com. Details online. Registration suggested.

Children’s

Little Scientists — Ages 3-5. Friday, Feb. 22, 11-11:45 a.m. Dress for a mess. Registration required.

Adventures in Reading — Grades K-2. Monday, Feb. 25, 4:30 p.m. Presented by Trumbull High School student Sara DiVasto, this program is designed to improve reading comprehension and promote a love of reading. Registration required.

Craft Night: Career Fair — Ages 3-6. Monday, Feb. 25, 6-6:45 p.m. Enjoy a story before visiting the career activity centers. Registration required.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trumbull High School sophomores, Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan will be available to provide homework help. Drop-in.

Fairchild-Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer Exploration — Ages 8 and up. Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, Feb 25, 4-6:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 27, 4:30-6 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with construction kits. Drop-in.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2:30-4:15 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop-in.

Family Game Night — All ages. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. Join us for a fun night of playing family friendly games and enjoy some pizza at the end of the night. Drop-in.

Children’s

Butterflies — Ages 1-2 ½. Monday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. Movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Drop-in.

Turn It UP — All Ages. Tues. Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids moving! Drop-in.

