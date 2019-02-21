Talk on ‘Owls Who Live in Connecticut’

Kim Hargrave, educational director of Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, Feb. 25. The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat, and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m.

The program is “Owls Who Live in Connecticut.” Hargrave, who has degrees in Natural Resources, Forestry, Wild Life and Fisheries, will introduce about eight species of owls who live in Connecticut and who you are most likely to hear and see. The owls range from small to large, they are largely seen at night and usually mate for life. She will share with us how many of these owls are residents of the Nature Center’s 350-acre sanctuary.

Also speaking at this meeting are four students who are members of the Trumbull Regional FFA, currently competing in a Leadership Development Event (LDE) called Agricultural Issues. Students work to come up with an agricultural based issue, and create a well-developed debate that addresses both sides of the issue.

After writing the script, the students must memorize and rehearse their lines in preparation for competing at the Conn. FFA State Convention, in hopes of winning and going on to compete at the National FFA Convention.

The topic the students have chosen to debate is whether or not the development robotic bee drones would be beneficial or detrimental to the agriculture community and the environment as a whole. In their presentation, the students examine the pros and cons of robotic bees and if they could potentially be used as a supplement or replacement to the declining bee populations.

In order to compete at the state level, the students need to deliver their presentation to at least five organizations who have a stake in the issue.

For information, contact Betty at 203-261-5471.