Immediate donations needed for Trumbull Food Pantry

The Trumbull Food Pantry is in immediate need of the following items:

Food items

Pancake mix/syrup,cold cereal, oatmeal, spaghetti, bow tie pasta, shelf stable milk, Jello/pudding, quick breads, Ramen Noodles/dry soup mixes, baked beans.

Household items

Laundry detergent, paper towels, dish soap, liquid hand soap, body wash, shampoo, deodorant (men’s/women’s.

The Trumbull Food Pantry is located at The Center at Priscilla Place, 23 Priscilla Place, off of Huntington Turnpike near the Bunny Fountain and the Fairchild-Nichols Library.

The food pantry is made available to Trumbull residents who meet the state’s financial criteria for public assistance. Eligibility is determined by the Trumbull Department of Social Services, located at the same address. Trumbull residents in need of pantry services should call 203-452-5198 to set up an appointment. Potential clients must show proof of Trumbull residency, and income and expenses of household at the initial appointment. Appointments are necessary.

The Trumbull Food Pantry is able to exist almost solely through donations from individuals and groups throughout the community.

Whether you are an individual who just buys a few extra things while you are at the supermarket, or a community group that runs a large food drive, every little bit helps.

If you wish to donate to the food pantry, they accept any non-perishable food item, paper products and toiletries. Gift cards from local grocery stores are also accepted.

Donations to the Food Pantry can be made directly at The Center at Priscilla Place between the hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. If are large donation is being made, contact the staff ahead of time at 203-452-5198 to have someone able to assist you.

In addition to the Food Pantry, there are two community drop-off locations available at the main branch of the Trumbull Library on Quality Street, and also at Trumbull Stop and Shop on Quality Street