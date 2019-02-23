Free blood pressure screening Feb. 25

In observance of National Heart Awareness month, the Trumbull Health Department will be offering free blood pressure screenings. No appointment is necessary.

Individual counseling and educational materials will be available by the Trumbull Health Department’s Public Health Nurse. Blood pressure screening will take place at the following location:

• Trumbull Health Department, 335 White Plains Road, Monday, Feb. 25, from 1-2:30 p.m.

High blood pressure increases the risk for heart disease and stroke, both leading causes of death in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one-in-three American adults have high blood pressure. The cause of 90-95% of the cases of high blood pressure is unknown, however, high blood pressure is easily detected and usually controllable. Because the consequences associated with high blood pressure are so serious, early detection, treatment, and control are important.

Many people do not know they have high blood pressure. Often there are no warning signs or symptoms. There are several things that you can do to keep your blood pressure in a healthy range:

• Get your blood pressure checked regularly.

• Eat a healthy diet.

• Maintain a healthy weight.

• Be physically active.

• Limit alcohol use.

• Don’t smoke.

• Prevent or treat diabetes.

For more information on the importance of blood pressure screenings and the prevention of high blood pressure, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov, or contact the Public Health nurse at the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030.