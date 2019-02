St. Joseph defeated Darien High, 60-58, on Monday.

Coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets are 11-8 overall and 9-6 in the FCIAC.

Stephan Paolini had 21 points, and four Cadets finished in double figures.

Paul Fabbri had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Dan Tobin had 13 points, eight steals and two blocked shots.

Brandan Kade scored 10 points, with two 3-pointers.

Will Rolapp scored 14 points for the Blue Wave (9-10, 5-10 FCIAC).