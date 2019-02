Trumbull defeated Bridgeport Central, 65-61, on Monday.

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles are now 16-3 on the season.

Chris Brown (19 points), Timmond Williams (17 points) and Mileeq Green (11 points) scored in double figures.

Jack Therriault had eight points and Evan Gutowski six.

Green had seven rebounds, Brown five assists and four steals, and Gutowski blocked four shots.

Raj Walker scored 12 points for the Hilltoppers.