Boys basketball: Keif Doyle feted for his military service

Coming from a long line of family members who served in the various branches of the U.S. military, Keif Doyle was a member of the United States Army military intelligence corps from 1988-1992.

As a signals intelligence analyst, he was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, where the Army and Air Force conducted joint intelligence operations in Central and South America.

In early 1991, when the Gulf War was about to erupt, Doyle volunteered to deploy with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment.

In what became known as Desert Storm, he was stationed with his tank unit on the border of Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Following the war, Doyle returned to San Antonio and served one more year before being honorably discharged from the Army. His involvement in the military did not end with this, however.

Each year he brings students to the Veterans Hospital in West Haven, and he volunteers with his students to cook for homeless veterans at Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport.

Brown is also a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, a non-profit organization that supports veterans in need and spreads awareness about veteran issues.