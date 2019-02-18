Jillian Rice earns Northeast Conference Swimmer of the Meet

Headlined by Northeast Conference Swimmer of the Meet Jillian Rice from Trumbull, the Bryant University swimming and diving team won three gold medals to seal their second-straight NEC Swimming and Diving Championship on Saturday at the Nassau County Aquatic Center.

Rice cemented her fate as the NEC Swimmer of the Meet by winning Bryant’s 11th gold medal, by winning the 100 freestyle in a time of 50.21.

A St. Joseph High graduate, Rice becomes the first Bulldog since Casey Ostrander to win NEC Swimmer of the Meet honors. She is also just the second Bulldog ever to win the honor.

Rice, a senior, finished the meet by winning three individual gold medals and four relay gold medals.