Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Feb. 15 saw Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) take over first place with a three-point lead over Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke).

Angelo Cordone bowled the high individual scratch game of 235.

Warren Edwards bowled the single game with handicap of 280.

George Corrar bowled the three game scratch series of 655 and the series with handicap of 757.

Rich Schwam leads the league in high average at 201.81.

Bob Beck at 194.57 and John Verdeschi is at 193.79.

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club 2018-19 Tuesday Bowling League was canceled due to the weather.