Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets fall to Vikings, 9-4

St. Joseph dropped a 9-4 decision Westhill-Stamford at Terry Conners Rink on Saturday.

Brendan Roselli had two goals for the Cadets (2-17-0).

Christian Scinto and Wyatt Chrisman had solo tallies.

Kyle Marcinko had two assists.

Will Brady made 29 saves.

Tucker Healy had three goals for West-Stam (10-7-0).

 

TEAM                         1 2 3    TOTAL

Westhill-Stamford       5 1 3              9

St. Joseph                  1 1 2          4

 

1st Period:    0:58 – WS – Jason Marchese (Tucker Healy)

                    1:43 – WS – Eddie Zelkman

                    4:38 – WS – Tucker Healy (Jason Marchese)

                    6:01 – WS – Jason Marchese (Gavin Dolan)

                  12:10 – WS – Eddie Zelkman (Gavin Dolan)

                  13:29 – SJ – Christian Scinto (Kyle Marcinko)

 

2nd Period:   5:06 – WS – Tucker Healy (Eddie Zelkman & Eric Kelly)

                    9:46 – SJ – Wyatt Chrisman

 

3rd Period:   9:13 – WS – Tucker Healy

                    9:29 – SJ – Brendan Roselli (Kyle Marcinko)

                  10:17 – WS – Gavin Dolan

                  13:23 – SJ – Brendan Roselli

 

Shots on Goal:  Westhill- Stamford – 33

                         St. Joseph – 25

 

Goalies:  Westhill-Stamford – Jared Maloney                   Saves: 21

              St. Joseph – Will Brady                                      Saves: 24

Related posts:

  1. Boys hockey: Greenwich defeats St. Joseph, 3-1
  2. Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Norwalk/McMahon, 8-3
  3. Boys hockey: St. Joseph loses 4-2 to Hamden High
  4. Boys hockey: Decision reversed when rivals meet on ice