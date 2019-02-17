Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets fall to Vikings, 9-4

St. Joseph dropped a 9-4 decision Westhill-Stamford at Terry Conners Rink on Saturday.

Brendan Roselli had two goals for the Cadets (2-17-0).

Christian Scinto and Wyatt Chrisman had solo tallies.

Kyle Marcinko had two assists.

Will Brady made 29 saves.

Tucker Healy had three goals for West-Stam (10-7-0).

TEAM 1 2 3 TOTAL

Westhill-Stamford 5 1 3 9

St. Joseph 1 1 2 4

1st Period: 0:58 – WS – Jason Marchese (Tucker Healy)

1:43 – WS – Eddie Zelkman

4:38 – WS – Tucker Healy (Jason Marchese)

6:01 – WS – Jason Marchese (Gavin Dolan)

12:10 – WS – Eddie Zelkman (Gavin Dolan)

13:29 – SJ – Christian Scinto (Kyle Marcinko)

2nd Period: 5:06 – WS – Tucker Healy (Eddie Zelkman & Eric Kelly)

9:46 – SJ – Wyatt Chrisman

3rd Period: 9:13 – WS – Tucker Healy

9:29 – SJ – Brendan Roselli (Kyle Marcinko)

10:17 – WS – Gavin Dolan

13:23 – SJ – Brendan Roselli

Shots on Goal: Westhill- Stamford – 33

St. Joseph – 25

Goalies: Westhill-Stamford – Jared Maloney Saves: 21

St. Joseph – Will Brady Saves: 24