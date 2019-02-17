Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets fall to Vikings, 9-4

St. Joseph dropped a 9-4 decision Westhill-Stamford at Terry Conners Rink on Saturday.
Brendan Roselli had two goals for the Cadets (2-17-0).
Christian Scinto and Wyatt Chrisman had solo tallies.
Kyle Marcinko had two assists.
Will Brady made 29 saves.
Tucker Healy had three goals for West-Stam (10-7-0).
TEAM 1 2 3 TOTAL
Westhill-Stamford 5 1 3 9
St. Joseph 1 1 2 4
1st Period: 0:58 – WS – Jason Marchese (Tucker Healy)
1:43 – WS – Eddie Zelkman
4:38 – WS – Tucker Healy (Jason Marchese)
6:01 – WS – Jason Marchese (Gavin Dolan)
12:10 – WS – Eddie Zelkman (Gavin Dolan)
13:29 – SJ – Christian Scinto (Kyle Marcinko)
2nd Period: 5:06 – WS – Tucker Healy (Eddie Zelkman & Eric Kelly)
9:46 – SJ – Wyatt Chrisman
3rd Period: 9:13 – WS – Tucker Healy
9:29 – SJ – Brendan Roselli (Kyle Marcinko)
10:17 – WS – Gavin Dolan
13:23 – SJ – Brendan Roselli
Shots on Goal: Westhill- Stamford – 33
St. Joseph – 25
Goalies: Westhill-Stamford – Jared Maloney Saves: 21
St. Joseph – Will Brady Saves: 24