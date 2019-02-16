Wrestling: Longo brothers win titles, Trumbull second at states

TRUMBULL — Sparked by a pair of first-place individual winners and a whopping 10 place finishers, Trumbull High finished second to Danbury in Saturday’s Class LL championships.

Michael Longo won his 106 pound weight division final with a come-from-behind 2-1 decision over Danbury’s Kai O’dell.

At 113 pounds, Travis Longo came out on top, scoring a 6-1 decision over Hall of West Hartford’s Drew Currier in the pinnacle matchup.

As a team, coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles scored 210.5 points. Danbury had 250.

Trumbull had four finalists, as Matt Ryan went to the finals at 138 and Joe Palmieri advanced to the finals at 182.

Jack Ryan earned fourth in the 120 division and Jonathan Kosak earned fourth at 126.

David Castaldo took fifth at 132. William Holmes took home fifth at 152. George Bomann was sixth at 145 and Jason Mercado earned sixth at 170.

The top six in each bracket qualify for the State Open.