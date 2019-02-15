Gymnastics: Trumbull/St. Joseph defeats Foran High

Trumbull/St. Joseph defeated Foran High, 127.75-111.5, in Milford on Friday.
Coach Celina Huber’s squad improved to 7-4, behind the 1-2-3 performance in the all around by
Merritt Stevenson, Lindsay Capobianco and Leah Cody.
Vault:
1T. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.3
1T. Emma Jerue (FHS) 8.3
1T. Britney Lynch (FHS) 8.3
- Talia Lalli (THS) 8.0
- Allie Koch (THS) 7.9
Bars:
- Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.75
- Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.7
- Leah Cody (THS) 7.7
Beam:
- Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 9.3
- Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.6
- Leah Cody (THS) 8.45
Floor:
- Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.8
- Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.4
- Rachel Kapteina (THS) 8.1
All Around:
- Merritt Stevenson (THS) 34.4
- Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 33.95
- Leah Cody (THS) 31.65