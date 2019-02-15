Gymnastics: Trumbull/St. Joseph defeats Foran High

Trumbull/St. Joseph defeated Foran High, 127.75-111.5, in Milford on Friday.

Coach Celina Huber’s squad improved to 7-4, behind the 1-2-3 performance in the all around by

Merritt Stevenson, Lindsay Capobianco and Leah Cody.

Vault:

1T. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.3

1T. Emma Jerue (FHS) 8.3

1T. Britney Lynch (FHS) 8.3

Talia Lalli (THS) 8.0 Allie Koch (THS) 7.9

Bars:

Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.75 Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.7 Leah Cody (THS) 7.7

Beam:

Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 9.3 Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.6 Leah Cody (THS) 8.45

Floor:

Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.8 Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.4 Rachel Kapteina (THS) 8.1

All Around: