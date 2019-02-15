Gymnastics: Trumbull/St. Joseph defeats Foran High

Trumbull/St. Joseph defeated Foran High, 127.75-111.5, in Milford on Friday.

Coach Celina Huber’s squad improved to 7-4, behind the 1-2-3 performance in the all around by

Merritt Stevenson, Lindsay Capobianco and Leah Cody.

Vault:

1T. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.3

1T. Emma Jerue (FHS) 8.3

1T. Britney Lynch (FHS) 8.3

  1. Talia Lalli (THS) 8.0
  2. Allie Koch (THS) 7.9

Bars:

  1. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.75
  2. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.7
  3. Leah Cody (THS) 7.7

Beam:

  1. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 9.3
  2. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.6
  3. Leah Cody (THS) 8.45

Floor:

  1. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.8
  2. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.4
  3. Rachel Kapteina (THS) 8.1

All Around:

  1. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 34.4
  2. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 33.95
  3. Leah Cody (THS) 31.65

