The FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinals by the numbers

Trumbull’s Allison Palmieri drives to the hoop while Norwalk’s Ashley Wilson defends during the regular season meeting between the league’s top two seeds. — Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media photo

The Trumbull Eagles head into the FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament as the No. 2 seed and will square off against the Ridgefield Tigers when the quarterfinal games are played at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School on Saturday.

Trumbull, which defeated Ridgefield 58-44 in the two teams’ regular-season meeting, is the defending FCIAC champion and has as an 18-2 record.

The Norwalk Bears, the top-ranked team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, lead the way at No. 1. They are followed by No. 2 Trumbull, No. 3 Trinity Catholic, No. 4 Danbury, No. 5 Staples, No. 6 Ludlowe, No. 7 Ridgefield and No. 8 Stamford.

Here’s a look at some stats on all eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 16, at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS

No. 3 Trinity vs. No. 6 Ludlowe, Noon

Regular Season Meeting at Ludlowe, Jan. 22: Trinity 51, Ludlowe 44

Trinity Catholic Crusaders

Overall Record: 15-4

FCIAC Record: 13-3

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 3-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 4 (Last won in 2008)

Ludlowe Falcons

Overall Record: 14-6

FCIAC Record: 10-6

Current Streak: Lost 2

February: 2-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-5 (played Staples twice)

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 0

Note: Fairfield HS won in 1997 and 98

No. 2 Trumbull vs. No. 7 Ridgefield, 2 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Ridgefield, Jan. 3: Trumbull 58, Ridgefield 44

Trumbull Eagles

Overall Record: 18-2

FCIAC Record: 15-1

Current Streak: Won 1

February: 4-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 6-1

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 4 (Last won in 2018)

Ridgefield Tigers

Overall Record: 14-6

FCIAC Record: 10-6

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 4-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-6

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (Last won in 2015)

No. 4 Danbury vs. No. 5 Staples, 5 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Danbury, Dec.. 21: Danbury 43, Staples 37

Danbury Hatters

Overall Record: 15-5

FCIAC Record: 13-3

Current Streak: Won 2

February: 4-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (Last won in 2014)

Staples Wreckers

Overall Record: 13-7

FCIAC Record: 11-5

Current Streak: Lost 1

February: 3-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-6 (played Ludlowe twice)

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 4 (Last won in 1995)

No. 1 Norwalk vs. No. 8 Stamford, 7 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Stamford, Feb. 5: Norwalk 51, Stamford 24

Norwalk Bears

Overall Record: 20-0

FCIAC Record: 16-0

Current Streak: Won 20

February: 5-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 7-0

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 7 (Last won in 2001)

Stamford Black Knights

Overall Record: 12-8

FCIAC Record: 10-6

Current Streak: Won 2

February: 2-3

Vs. Playoff Teams: 1-6

FCIAC Championships (since 1961): 3 (Last won in 2016)

