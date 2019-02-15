Girl Scouts of Connecticut to host former White House communications director

Girl Scouts of Connecticut will host “A Conversation with Jennifer Palmieri” on Tuesday, April 9, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Race Brook Country Club in Orange.

Palmieri was the White House communications director for President Barack Obama and head of communications for the Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaign. She served in the West Wing for 12 years under Presidents Obama and Clinton.

Her book, Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World, is framed as an empowering letter to the first woman president, and by extension, to all women working to succeed in any field.

“At Girl Scouts, our core purpose is to empower girls with the skills they need to make a powerful impact,” said Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO Mary Barneby. “Girl Scouts is the best girl leadership experience in the world, bringing time-tested methods and research-backed programs that speak to the strength of girl leadership development. We look forward to meeting and speaking with Jennifer and discussing ways that our society can continue to lift women and girls up and give them the support they need to make our world a better place.”

The event’s hosting chairperson is New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, and Palmieri will be interviewed by Patti Russo, executive director of the Women’s Campaign School at Yale. Interested guests may attend a VIP Cocktail Hour for an additional price from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and signed by Palmieri, thanks to Breakwater Books in Guilford.

To purchase tickets or learn how to support this event, visit gsofct.org/conversation.