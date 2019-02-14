Boating safety course March 2

Milford United States Coast Guard Auxiliary 24-3 is offering an About Boating Safety course on Saturday, March 2, at 8 a.m., at USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 24-3 Training Center, 1 Helwig St., Milford.

To register in advance go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins also are welcome.

Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship. It also will cover safe personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of this eight-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft (PWC). Family participation is encouraged. Cost is $60.

For more information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email USCGAUX243@gmail.com or visit a0142403.uscgaux.info/.

All students are required to get a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.