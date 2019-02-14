Boys hockey: St. Joseph falls to Greenwich Cardinals

St. Joseph lost to Greenwich High, 6-2, at the Rinks at Shelton on Wednesday.
Kyle Marcinko scored a goal unassisted, and Michael Mulligan, with Liam Gelston getting the assist, scored third period goals for the Cadets.
GREENWICH 6, ST. JOSEPH 2
TEAM 1 2 3 TOTAL
St. Joseph 0 0 2 2
Greenwich 3 3 0 6
1st Period: 5:51 – GR – Charlie Graves (Wes Zolin & Nic Pelletier-Martinelli)
12:05 – GR – Michael Connerty (Matt Davey)
14:20 – GR – Matt Davey (Chris Cataldo & Dylan Madden)
2nd Period: 3:16 – GR – Wes Zolin (Michael Connerty)
9:45 – GR – Wes Zolin (Matt Davey & Nic Pelletier-Martinelli)
13:18 – GR – Matt Davey
3rd Period: 1:37 – SJ – Kyle Marcinko
7:32 – SJ – Michael Mulligan (Liam Gelston)
Shots on Goal: St. Joseph – 9
Greenwich – 32
Goalies: St. Joseph – Chris Higgins Saves: 26
Greenwich – Charlie Zolin Saves: 7
Team Records: St. Joseph – 2-16-0
Greenwich – 9-8-1