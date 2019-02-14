Boys hockey: St. Joseph falls to Greenwich Cardinals

St. Joseph lost to Greenwich High, 6-2, at the Rinks at Shelton on Wednesday.

Kyle Marcinko scored a goal unassisted, and Michael Mulligan, with Liam Gelston getting the assist, scored third period goals for the Cadets.

GREENWICH 6, ST. JOSEPH 2

TEAM                           1 2 3  TOTAL
St. Joseph                    0 0 2        2
Greenwich                    3 3 0       6


1st Period:    5:51 – GR – Charlie Graves (Wes Zolin & Nic Pelletier-Martinelli)
                     12:05 – GR – Michael Connerty (Matt Davey)
                     14:20 – GR – Matt Davey (Chris Cataldo & Dylan Madden)


2nd Period:   3:16 – GR – Wes Zolin (Michael Connerty)
                         9:45 – GR – Wes Zolin (Matt Davey & Nic Pelletier-Martinelli)
                         13:18 – GR – Matt Davey


3rd Period:    1:37 – SJ – Kyle Marcinko
                         7:32 – SJ – Michael Mulligan (Liam Gelston)


Shots on Goal:  St. Joseph – 9
                          Greenwich – 32


Goalies:  St. Joseph – Chris Higgins                  Saves: 26
                Greenwich – Charlie Zolin                   Saves: 7


Team Records:  St. Joseph – 2-16-0
                              Greenwich – 9-8-1

