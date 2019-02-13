Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats New Canaan, 39-33

St. Joseph defeated New Canaan, 39-33, in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets completed the regular season with a 10-10 record.

Emma Elrod had 13 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and four steals.

Dennaye Hinds had seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Ronnie Lubas had six points, four assists and four steals.

Kate Rudini had four assists and two steals.

ST. JOSEPH 39, NEW CANAAN 33

New Canaan (7-13, 4-12 FCIAC)

Emily Schigari 1 2-2 4 Catherine Bopp 0 0-0 0 Rana Afshar 1 1-2 3 Katie Dunn 2 0-0 4

Kearney McKierran 1 0-0 2 Quinn McKiernan 2 0-1 4 Catherine Lisecki 3 0-2 7 Jane Charlton 3 1-2 7 Caity Blair 1 0-0 2

Totals 14 4-9 33

St Joseph (10-10, 9-7 FCIAC)

Veronica Lubas 2 1-1 6 Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0 Kathryn Zito 0 0-1 0 Kate Rudini 1 0-0 2

Becca Kery 0 0-0 0 Kaitlin Capobianco 1 0-0 2 McKenna Hedman 0 1-2 1 Rahmia Johnston 2 2-2 6 Maddie Johnson 1 0-2 2 Dennaye Hinds 3 1-4 7 Emma Elrod 4 4-6 13

Totals 14 9-18 39

Scoring by Quarters

New Canaan 8 9 8 8 – 33

St Joseph 12 12 8 7 – 39

3 Pt Field Goals: New Canaan – Catherine Lisecki – 1; St. Joseph – Veronica Lubas – 1, Emma Elrod – 1