Boys basketball: Trumbull High defeats Trinity Catholic

Timmond Williams scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds when Trumbull High defeated Trinity Catholic, 64-52, in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Chris Brown had 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.

Evan Gutowski had 12 points.

Mileeq Green had three baskets and 11 rebounds.

Akim Joseph led the Crusaders with 20 points.

TRUMBULL 64, TRINITY CATHOLIC 52

Trinity
Akim Joseph               10 0-0 20
Xavier Riullane            4 4-10 13
Rassoul Abakar            3 0-0 6
Rashon Fisher              3 2-3 8
Anthony Anderson      2 1-2 5
Totals                          22 7-15 52

Trumbull
Mileeq Green               3 0-0 6
Chris Brown                 5 5-7 15
Timmond Williams    10 5-5 29
Evan Gutowski             6 0-0 12
Jake Gruttadauria       1 0-0 2
Totals                         25 10-12 64

Scoring by Quarters

Trinity          17 9 11 15     52
Trumbull      13 14 18    19 64

3 Pointers:  Trinity Riullano 1; Trumbull Williams 4

