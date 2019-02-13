Boys basketball: Trumbull High defeats Trinity Catholic

Timmond Williams scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds when Trumbull High defeated Trinity Catholic, 64-52, in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Chris Brown had 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.

Evan Gutowski had 12 points.

Mileeq Green had three baskets and 11 rebounds.

Akim Joseph led the Crusaders with 20 points.

TRUMBULL 64, TRINITY CATHOLIC 52

Trinity

Akim Joseph 10 0-0 20

Xavier Riullane 4 4-10 13

Rassoul Abakar 3 0-0 6

Rashon Fisher 3 2-3 8

Anthony Anderson 2 1-2 5

Totals 22 7-15 52

Trumbull

Mileeq Green 3 0-0 6

Chris Brown 5 5-7 15

Timmond Williams 10 5-5 29

Evan Gutowski 6 0-0 12

Jake Gruttadauria 1 0-0 2

Totals 25 10-12 64

Scoring by Quarters

Trinity 17 9 11 15 52

Trumbull 13 14 18 19 64

3 Pointers: Trinity Riullano 1; Trumbull Williams 4