Long Hill Garden Club displays at flower and garden show

Long Hill Garden Club members will be displaying their artistic creations at a Standard Flower Show, part of the Connecticut Flower and Garden Show, The Charm of Spring, which is held from Thursday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Convention Center in Hartford.

The Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut’s Standard Flower Show, will feature more than 12,000 square feet of design and horticulture competition with an April in Paris theme.

Exhibiting from the Long Hill Garden Club are: Cathy Ritch, Kathy Feller, Marilyn Burkhart, Cheryl Damiani in Design; Carol Pisani, Cindy Roma-Daston in Artistic Crafts; Walter Callagy, Arlene Field, Kathy Feller, Linda Rumsey-Dolego in Horticulture; and Cheryl Basztura, Nancy Lenoce, Cathy Ritch, Dagny Hassinger, and Terry Stoleson in Photography. Cathy Ritch chairs the Flower Show for the third year.

More than 6,500 members in 123 local clubs belong to the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut whose mission is to coordinate, stimulate and encourage higher standards in all aspects of Garden Club work, and to protect and conserve our natural resources, preserve our heritage and promote civic beauty,

This year’s Connecticut Flower & Garden Show also features two dozen fresh, green landscaped gardens in full bloom, more than 80 hours of expert-led seminars and demonstrations, and more than 300 booths of displays, activities and shopping. It will feature creative and practical ideas for house, apartment and condo dwellers.