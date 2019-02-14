Police officers grow beards to support The Center for Family Justice

Members of the Trumbull Police Union recently donated $1,050 to The Center for Family Justice (CFJ), in Bridgeport, the proceeds from a December fundraiser which gave officers the chance to grow beards or wear special pins in exchange for a donation to the nonprofit.

The Trumbull Police Department has a policy which normally prohibits the growth of beards, but that rule was temporarily suspended in December to give officers the chance to do so in exchange for a donation to CFJ, explains Police Chief Michael Lombardo.

Female officers were also encouraged to participate in the fundraiser by wearing a special pin.

Leaders of the Trumbull Police Union recently presented a donation check to CFJ’s President and CEO, Debra A. Greenwood, who leads the nonprofit which provides crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in six Fairfield County communities, including Trumbull.

“We are so appreciative of what the members of the Trumbull Police Union have done on behalf of our deserving clients,” said Greenwood. “We consider Trumbull’s law enforcement professionals vital partners in our efforts to break the cycles of domestic and sexual violence and this is just another example of their strong and ongoing commitment to supporting our mission in a creative and meaningful way.”

Lombardo also commended his officers for their community service and philanthropy. “I am pleased that the officers who participated in this fundraiser donated their proceeds to The Center for Family Justice,” he said. “Their generosity will help those in need of services for domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse find the resources they may need.””