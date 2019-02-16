Senior News

The following programs are listed for February at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

AARP Tax Aide — Appointments necessary. For the tax year 2018, AARP Tax Aide certified volunteers will offer free income tax preparation at the Trumbull Senior Center from 9 a.m.-noon each Wednesday from through April 10. For appointments at the Senior Center, call 203-452-5199. What To Bring: A copy of your 2017 tax return, social security statement, SSA 1099; all tax forms received for tax year 2017 (W2, 1099, etc.); end of year investment statements; documentation to support itemized deductions or credits claimed (medical, taxes, contributions, education expenses).

Income tax preparation — The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is also offering free income tax preparation on Fridays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call: 203-452-5197 and ask for the Information Desk.

Quebec, Canada Tour Presentation — Presented by Tours of Distinction, Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. Come along and join for a presentation on a tour to Quebec. Experience true French Canada on a five-day tour, including Quebec City. Refreshments will be served. RSVP.

Elder Law Discussion — Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m. Attorney Lyn Eliovson will return and present a round-table discussion about elder law. RSVP.

Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Research Studies — Monday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. Everyone welcome. Great for Caregivers. Join for an informative session presented by Peter McAllister, MD, Board-Certified Neurologist and Director of New England Institute of Neurology and Headache. Attendees will learn about Alzheimer’s disease and available trails for those with and without the disease. Participants will gain an understanding of how clinical trials provide promising new strategies for treatment, prevention, diagnosis, and cures. Refreshments will be served by Middlebrook Farms of Trumbull, a Benchmark Community. Sponsored by Caring Hospice Services. RSVP.

Caregiver Support Group — Monday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. Are you caring for a loved one? Join this group and share your feelings in a safe environment among others who are going through the same experiences. You can learn about resources, caregiving strategies and other valuable tools to provide support. Most importantly, you’ll find out that you’re not alone. To RSVP, call Ashley at 203-452-5135.